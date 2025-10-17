Measles exposure reported at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — Public Health - Seattle & King County issued a public warning of a confirmed measles case from an adult at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this week.

The case was reported on Oct. 13.

“If you are not immune to measles or don’t know your vaccination status, and were at the airport on October 13th, please visit our measles website for specific information about potential areas of exposure within the airport," the health department said.

This case is not connected to any previous local measles cases.

It’s unclear if the infected person was a local or was traveling.

The infected person was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before being diagnosed with measles.

See where the person was in the airport here.

The times include the estimated period when the individual was at the location and two hours after.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infected with measles leaves the area.

People with measles can spread the disease before they know they are infected and before any rash appears.

If you were at the locations during the times listed above and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between October 20, 2025 and November 3, 2025.

About measles from the DOH

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. It mainly spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms begin 7 to 21 days after exposure. Measles is contagious from about 4 days before the rash appears through 4 days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have the characteristic measles rash.

Measles is preventable with the safe and highly effective measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles and that protection is long lasting.

©2025 Cox Media Group