McEwan Fire causes level 3 evacuations for dozens in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire sparked in Mason County at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon – affecting northeast of Shelton.

Mason County Sherriff deputies warned people to avoid McEwan Prairie Road for a brush fire that was threatening homes. Every home on McEwan Prairie Road, Mason Lake Road, all the way to Rainbow Lake had been ordered to evacuate.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office enacted level 2 and 3 evacuations for multiple neighborhoods that have been affected by the ‘McEwan Fire.’

According to a Central Mason Fire spokesperson, the fire has burned 250 acres so far and 0% contained.

KIRO7 spoke to Mason County residents about when they first saw signs of fire.

“I saw a big puff of smoke up there so I’m concerned because if the fire ever hopped up over the highway it would eat our creek and just be a disaster.” Mike Rooney said.

Others say they couldn’t believe the gravity of the fire until they saw the response from several fire agencies.

to see that and all the airplanes flying around it was pretty surprising.” Stina said, who was visiting friends in Mason County.

Now, The Red Cross will be providing shelter at Olympic Middle School, while the Shelton Family YCMA has turned into a temporary evacuation shelter for those displaced by the fires.

©2023 Cox Media Group