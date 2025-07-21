Police find stolen car dangling off pier after suspects cause mayhem in West Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a stolen car was abandoned and left dangling off the edge of a pier in Seattle.

In the early morning around 4 a.m. on a Saturday, police responded to a call where shots were heard in a parking lot near 1900blk of Harbor AV SW.

When police arrived, they found a car hanging off the edge of the dock.

No one was in the car when it was found, and they were able to confirm that the car had been stolen.

A witness said that the car was seen doing donuts in the parking lot right before backing into a chain-link fence and stopping at the edge of the pier.

While investigating the incident, police say they found shell casing at the scene.

The SPD’s Robbery Unit later impounded the car with the help of the United States Coast Guard and Port of Seattle Police Department.

