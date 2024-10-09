Maxine Mimms, a longtime faculty member of Evergreen College has died

SEATTLE, Wash. — Dr. Maxine Mimms, the founder of Evergreen State College’s Tacoma campus, has died.

The college says she passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 96.

Mimms became a faculty member in 1972 and retired in 1992.

Her contributions to the Olympia campus covered a range of issues.

She pioneered a program targeted at educating underserved African Americans in the Pacific Northwest.

KIRO 7 spoke with Dr. Mimms a number of times, most recently in February about her history with the university.

She leaves behind three children, two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Evergreen State College, Tacoma campus will host a Give Back Celebration in her honor on October 26, 2024 at 3 p.m.

