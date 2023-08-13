Maui donations being collected at Everett Grocery Outlet now until 4 p.m.

EVERETT, Wash. — Donations for Maui are being collected now until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grocery Outlet on Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way.

Darla Matias says she will be collecting the donations at the back of the building and will be delivering them to Seattle to be put on a freight and flown to Maui.

Matias says she is delivering to the CFI location.

Items needed are:

Water

First Aid kits

Hygiene products

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Laundry detergent

Diapers

Towels

Blankets

Nonperishable foods

Baby formula

Sleeping pads/bags

Air mattresses

Tents

Chairs

Portable charges

Flashlights/Headlamps

Batteries

Masks

Gloves

Saline eye drops

Wide gauze wraps

“I cannot say how proud I am to not only be Hawaiian, but to see our people, family, friends, and visitors desperate to rally together to help our Maui people,” said Matias. “We have all been affected somehow.”

