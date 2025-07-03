Mason County Coroner says toddler was strangled to death

The Mason County Coroner says a toddler found dead near Catfish Lake Lane was strangled to death.

They conducted the autopsy on Thursday for 17-month-old Jennavieve Brown.

She was found on July 1, and the sheriff’s office says that they have a suspect in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public but have not disclosed any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

"This continues to be a heartbreaking and difficult investigation. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jennavieve’s family and loved ones during this tragic time," the coroner shared online.

