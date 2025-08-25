Marysville Police urging traffic safety as kids return to school

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — As kids around Washington are heading back to school, the Marysville Police Department (MPD) is urging drivers to be cautious.

MPD reported issuing 553 citations for speeding in school zones and 506 violations involving school bus stop paddles last year.

The department released multiple videos from cameras mounted on buses, catching cars driving past despite having the stop sign displayed and flashing.

Police remind drivers that under Washington State Law, you must slow down when a school bus’s yellow lights flash, and stop completely when a stop paddle is extended unless there is a barrier on the opposite of the road.

©2025 Cox Media Group