A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash with a car in Marysville Friday afternoon.

Marysville Police Department (MPD) says the crash happened just after Noon in the area of 88th Street Northeast and 61st Drive Northeast.

88th Street Northeast is closed between 61st Drive Northeast and 59th Drive Northeast for the investigation.

MPD says the motorcycle rider was a male in his early 20s.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

