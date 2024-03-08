Marysville homeowners remain stuck behind washed out road as search for solution continues

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Some Snohomish County homeowners stuck behind a washed out road are still trying to find a solution to their problem.

They’re essentially cut off from the rest of the greater Marysville area after a road buckled during heavy rain late last week. The area where the road collapsed is in the 6000 block of 12th Avenue Northwest in Marysville.

Tulalip tribal leaders say they are going to meet with the head of the homeowners’ association Friday as numerous parties try to tackle the problem.

Teri Gobin is the Tulalip Tribe chairwoman and said efforts have been under way to try to get some help.

“We have been reaching out to the governor’s office, Snohomish County, and several different agencies to see if they can resolve this issue,” said Gobin.

It has been a tough week for people living in the area. When KIRO 7′s crews were there, one of the homeowners used two ladders to get across the flow of water to be able to leave the neighborhood.

Emergency services are also cut off from the area.

Steve Hall, who heads up the homeowners’ association, met with us Monday. He said seven homes and nearly two dozen people are impacted. At that time, Hall said beaver dams burst and clogged the culvert, causing the road to crumble. He said a fix is complex due to layers of land ownership in the area. The road is private and owned by the residents.

The Tulalip Tribe considers itself stewards of the water, and outside of privately owned property on 12th Avenue Northwest, much of the surrounding land is tribal and federally regulated. The tribal chair says work is under way to find a solution all parties can work on together.

“We have compassion for them, too, and we want to have this issue resolved, and we haven’t stopped working with the local agencies. They need to put in a bridge. We’ve done these on other projects, it can take up to two weeks to put in those bridges,” said Gobin.

Gobin also realizes that a solution probably needs to come fast since more rain or adverse weather could make the situation worse.

“We’re working with multiple agencies that might be able to assist…we want to make sure that this does get resolved for both sides and both parties,” she said.

