Marysville Fire adds eco-friendly junior firefighter helmets to its arsenal

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Marysville Fire adds eco-friendly junior firefighter helmets to its arsenal Photo courtesy: Marysville Fire Department (Photo courtesy: Marysville Fire Department)
The Marysville Fire Department (MFD) has added eco-friendly junior firefighter helmets for children to its fire safety program.

MFD says the junior firefighter helmets, manufactured by Better Choice Costumes, are made from plant pulp rather than traditional plastic.

They say, unlike thinner plastic giveaway helmets that can easily crack or break, the plant-fiber helmets are designed to be more durable, allowing children to safely enjoy and use them long after firefighters leave.

MFD uses the iconic red junior firefighter helmets as a tool to engage children, reinforce fire safety messaging, and help reduce fear during emergency situations.

The new helmets will be phased in over the next several months.

