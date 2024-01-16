Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated in Seattle with job opportunities, march

SEATTLE — There was an inspiring celebration in Seattle to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marked the 41st year the all-volunteer ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition’ has held a rally and march.

But a few years ago, the coalition decided to add a workshop that covers the history of ethnic studies in the U.S. That was held in some Garfield High School classrooms on Monday.

In the cafeteria, the coalition held an ‘opportunity fair’ with over 50 potential employers. It even included resume-building help and prizes.

The rally and march brought people together who are fighting for equality for all.

“I know what Martin Luther King did for everybody. A lot of people have a misconception that it is only for blacks. but Martin Luther King, ya know he was about equality and justice and peace for all,” said one attendee.

Hundreds of people made it out to Garfield High School to take part in the march.

