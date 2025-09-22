Mark your calendars! Zoo Boo returns to Point Defiance Zoo

TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium will host its popular fall celebration, Zoo Boo, in October.

The family-friendly event runs from Saturday, Oct. 18 to Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can come in costume (no masks, though) and can enjoy a full lineup of family-fun, not-so-scary seasonal activities.

Highlights include:

Costume parade & Monster Mash dance

Watch Underwater Pumpkin Carving

Northwest Waters habitat (Pacific Seas Aquarium)



2:00 p.m. at the Lagoon habitat (Tropical Reef Aquarium)

Pumpkins for animals: Watch animals enjoy seasonal treats, including carved and frozen pumpkins

Activity stations with treats: Available from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days

Make Your Own Headbands – Craft your own bat or moth wings to wear!

X-Rays – Explore how vets use x-rays to care for animals.

Ring Toss Game – Test your tossing skills for treats.

Wolf Haven International Table – Discover the role wolves play in wild ecosystems.

Zoo Boo is included with regular zoo admission or membership.

Get more information and see an events schedule here.

©2025 Cox Media Group