Mark your calendars! Zoo Boo returns to Point Defiance Zoo

TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium will host its popular fall celebration, Zoo Boo, in October.
The family-friendly event runs from Saturday, Oct. 18 to Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guests can come in costume (no masks, though) and can enjoy a full lineup of family-fun, not-so-scary seasonal activities.
Highlights include:
- Costume parade & Monster Mash dance
- Watch Underwater Pumpkin Carving
- Northwest Waters habitat (Pacific Seas Aquarium)
- 2:00 p.m. at the Lagoon habitat (Tropical Reef Aquarium)
- Pumpkins for animals: Watch animals enjoy seasonal treats, including carved and frozen pumpkins
- Activity stations with treats: Available from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days
- Make Your Own Headbands – Craft your own bat or moth wings to wear!
- X-Rays – Explore how vets use x-rays to care for animals.
- Ring Toss Game – Test your tossing skills for treats.
- Wolf Haven International Table – Discover the role wolves play in wild ecosystems.
- Zoo Boo is included with regular zoo admission or membership.
Get more information and see an events schedule here.
