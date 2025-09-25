Mariners win the AL West! Here’s how they can get a first-round bye

The Seattle Mariners have beaten the Colorado Rockies tonight by a final score of 9-2, and have won the AL West for the first time since 2001.

After clinching a playoff berth on Tuesday night and the AL West tonight, the Mariners have one more rung to climb to be in the best possible position for playoff baseball in October — the first-round bye.

The magic number for the bye is now one, but how do they get there?

They cannot clinch tonight because they already own a tiebreaker over the Guardians and Tigers and they played each other tonight.

But on Thursday, if the Mariners sweep the Rockies OR the Guardians and Tigers split their last two, the Mariners will have locked up a first-round bye before facing the Dodgers in their last series of the regular season.

