SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and Nintendo announced a partnership for the 2025 season, debuting the team’s first sponsorship patches.

The team will wear the two different patches with the Nintendo ‘racetrack’ logo on the home jersey with the away jersey featuring a Nintendo Switch 2 logo, according to a MLB release.

The team will debut the new patches on Opening Day on March 27th against the Athletics.

All-Star Center Fielder Julio Rodriguez will also serve as a brand ambassador for Nintendo, the release said.

Mariners to wear Nintendo patches this season Photo: Seattle Mariners (Photo: Seattle Mariners)

“Now, each time the Mariners take the field, our jersey sleeves will help serve as a reminder of all that Nintendo of America has done for the Northwest community and the team. There isn’t a better partnership in Major League Baseball. We are grateful for our incredible relationship with Nintendo,” Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez said.

Renton-based Nintendo of America INC. has partnered with the Mariners since 1992.

