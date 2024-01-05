Mariners trade lefty ace Robbie Ray to Giants for Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafini

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are trading former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Mitch Haniger and starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

Ray is fresh off of season-ending Tommy John surgery and is owed $73 million over the remaining three years of his contact. That deal also gives Ray an opt-out after 2024, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Welcome (back) to Seattle!



We have acquired OF @M_Hanny17, RHP @ADeSclafani and cash considerations from the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray.



— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 5, 2024

Ray came to the Mariners in 2022, the year after winning the Cy Young with the Toronto Blue Jays. In that first season, he went 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA while striking out just over 10 hitters per nine innings. Ray went down in his first start of 2023 with a torn UCL and flexor tendon in his pitching elbow. He’s expected to be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break this coming season.

Haniger spent all but one season in Seattle before signing with the Giants last season. His best campaign with the Mariners came in 2021, when he hit 39 home runs with 100 RBIs and a .253 batting average.

DeSclafani spent the last two years in San Francisco, having battled injuries in both. He went 4-8 in 2023 with a 4.88 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.





