Mariners tap Logan Gilbert as their opening day starter

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced Logan Gilbert will be their starting pitcher on opening day.
They’ll open the season at T-Mobile Park against the Athletics on March 27 with first pitch at 7:10pm.
Book it.@logangilbert22 gets the nod on #OpeningDay! #TridentsUp 🔱— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2025
>> https://t.co/3YjsqCJXnz << pic.twitter.com/27UgGv5HWb
Gilbert posted a 3.23 ERA last season with 220 strikeouts.
The promotional giveaway will be a magnetic schedule postgame for the first 35,000 fans.
©2025 Cox Media Group