Mariners tap Logan Gilbert as their opening day starter

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced Logan Gilbert will be their starting pitcher on opening day.

They’ll open the season at T-Mobile Park against the Athletics on March 27 with first pitch at 7:10pm.

Gilbert posted a 3.23 ERA last season with 220 strikeouts.

The promotional giveaway will be a magnetic schedule postgame for the first 35,000 fans.

