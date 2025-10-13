Mariners tap Logan Gilbert to start ALCS Game 2

Following a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, right-hander Logan Gilbert will start Game 2 for the Mariners.

Glibert last pitched out of the bullpen as part of the 15-inning thriller in Game 5 of the Division Series over the Detroit Tigers.

He also started Game 3 of the ALDS, only giving up one run in six innings pitched.

Bryce Miller got the win in Game 1 of the ALCS, giving up one earned run and striking out three through six innings.

Jorge Polanco continued his postseason production in the Championship Series with two runs driven in, and a solo shot from slugger Cal Raleigh lifted the Mariners to a 3-1 victory over the Jays.

“We’re a tough team, you know, one through nine,” Raleigh said after the Game 1 win. “Pitchers came out today, really, really impressed us. They did awesome. Especially short rest and how many pitches they threw the other day.”

Trey Yesavage will start Game 2 for Toronto with first pitch at 2:03 p.m. PT, airing on Fox.

