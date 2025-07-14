Mariners pick LSU left-hander Kade Anderson with No. 3 pick

SEATTLE — Saying that the Seattle Mariners’ first-round draft pick was the best-case scenario for the organization would be an understatement, according to vice present of amateur scouting Scott Hunter.

The Mariners used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday to take LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson.

“Kade was ranked pretty much No. 1 on all our boards coming into this draft,” Hunter told media shortly after the pick was made.

MLB.com’s Daniel Kramerreported on social mediaAnderson has agreed to terms on an $8.8 million singing bonus, which is $704,000 under the slot value for the third pick.

The Mariners take LSU left-hander Kade Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the MLB draft. pic.twitter.com/p5uGPlPFq8 — Zac Hereth (@ZacHereth) July 13, 2025

Anderson, 21, was the No. 2 player in MLB Pipeline’s draft prospect rankings. He features a four-pitch mix with a fastball in the mid-90s, a plus changeup, slider and curveball.

The southpaw went 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 180 strikeouts over 119 innings while helping LSU win the College World Series as a sophomore this season.

Anderson’s efforts included a dazzling 130-pitch, three-hit shutout during Game 1 of the College World Series against Coastal Carolina. He was named Most Outstand Player at the CWS.

“Just being able to watch him in the College World Series at the end – I was actually on a flight coming back from the combine – I think that was like a moment for us that said, man, even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he can find a way to get you,” Hunter said. “Because the first inning or two didn’t really go the way he wanted, and then we look up and he’s in the ninth inning winning.”

Anderson is projected as a prospect who won’t need a lot of time in the minors before reaching the majors.

“I think his stuffs there, but more importantly, his command and his control,” Hunter said.

Anderson’s personality also stood out to the scouting department as one that would match the organization’s philosophies.

“When I met with him and (assistant general manager) Andy (McKay) met with him on separate occasions, that was the biggest thing for him – understanding that his job is to take the ball and pitch as long as he can,” Hunter said. “To hear things like that remind you of some of the guys that we have in our clubhouse already.”

Anderson had Tommy John surgery as a high school junior in 2022 and missed his senior season, but that wasn’t a concern for the M’s.

“Sometimes you almost – I don’t want to say it’s in a negative way – you’re almost glad that it’s out of the way because pitchers these days, eventually someone’s going to have to have it,” Hunter said. “Especially these guys that have thrown so hard and they’re doing it at such a high level. But really what made us comfortable with this pick was not because he had the surgery, it’s more about how his body moved with how he pitched and the ability for him to use his stuff in so many different ways.

“It wasn’t just so power-oriented. He’s got power to his stuff, but also he’s kind of got that clean delivery that can throw a ton of strikes.”

Anderson is the highest draft pick by the Mariners since taking catcher Mike Zunino third overall in 2012.

High school shortstop Eli Willits went with the No. 1 overall pick to the Washington Nationals and UC Santa Barbara right-hander Tyler Bremmer with the second pick to the Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle landed the third pick in this year’s draft after an incredible stroke of luck during when they jumped up 12 spots during the draft lottery in December.

The Mariners also hold picks No. 35 (comp round A), No. 57 (second round) and No. 91 (third round) on Sunday. The draft concludes Monday with rounds 4-20.

