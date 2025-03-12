Mariners legends memorabilia up for auction

SEATTLE — Two pieces of memorabilia from Mariners Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki have been put up for auction.

A baseball signed by Griffey from his 1984 Little League team is going for close to $2,000.

‘The Kid’ was 14-years-old when he signed the ball, according to the auction listing.

Also up for auction is a jersey worn by Ichiro Suzuki before he joined the Mariners.

The Orix Blue Wave jersey and pants are going for $3,200 from when Ichiro played in Japan in 2000 before his MLB debut, according to Lelands auctions.

The auction for both items closes on March 15th.

