Mariners hosting ‘Pints for Paws,’ ‘Take Meow’t to the Ballgame’ rescue fundraisers

SEATTLE — The Mariners have a packed week, but right now, all eyes are on our four-legged friends.

On Wednesday, the team is hosting a fundraising event called “Pints for Paws.”

Some of the players and Manager Scott Servais will be at the Queen Anne Beer Hall from 5 to 8 p.m.

They’ll be serving up a special on tap called Dog Parade from Seattle-based Hellbent Brewing Company.

The event also features a raffle, silent auction, special drinks, and celebrity bartenders.

The event is to support dogs in Eastern Washington’s Okanogan County.

Servais’ wife, Jill, is leading the event to build a shelter as part of her nonprofit, Team Okanogan Animal Rescue, according to MyNorthwest.

But that’s not all. The fundraising shifts to cats at a Sept. 27 game at T-Mobile Park with an event called “Take Meow’t to the Ballgame.”

Those who buy tickets as part of a special offer will get specially priced tickets, a limited-edition T-shirt, and $4 of every ticket sold will benefit the Seattle Area Feline Rescue.

©2023 Cox Media Group