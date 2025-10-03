Mariners announce watch parties for ALDS in Detroit

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are gearing up for the American League Division Series (ALDS) starting this weekend at T-Mobile Park.

With a first-round bye after finishing second in the American League, the Mariners have had ample time to prepare for Game 1 of the ALDS.

The first two games will take place at T-Mobile Park on Saturday and Sunday. Game 3 and a potential Game 4 will be held in Detroit.

Tickets for watch parties at T-Mobile Park are available for $15, and parking will cost $10, allowing fans to gather and support the team even when they’re on the road.

“It’s going to be a great experience and lots of energy in the ballpark while the team’s on the road,” said Adam Gresch, Senior Manager of Communications with the Mariners’ front office.

The Mariners’ preparations have been extensive. Grounds crews have been working hard to keep the field in top condition. Logos for the ALDS have been painted on the grass, and crews were tending to the pitcher’s mound early Friday morning.

Gresch said Alaska Airlines has partnered with the Mariners to facilitate fan travel to Detroit for the away games, promising a festive atmosphere with special activities planned for fans at the airport.

Many fans are hoping the team will secure a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five ALDS.

The Mariners need 11 wins to capture the World Series title.

