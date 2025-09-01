The Marblemount Bridge is closing for two weeks. Here’s why.

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A heads up for drivers who regularly use the Marblemount Bridge.

The Skagit County Public Works Department is closing it near milepost 106 of State Route 20 — North Cascades Highway — for a rehabilitation project.

It’ll be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday.

The bridge is over 90 years old and is currently under a weight restriction and limited to one lane of traffic.

According to the county, it has a failing paint system, corrosion to truss elements and gusset plates, pack rust in many connections in the steel floor system, missing fasteners, leaking joints, and delaminated patches in the bridge deck.

The maintenance project will extend the life of the bridge and restore two-lane traffic.

Starting at noon on September 2, no traffic will be allowed over the bridge until the project is finished.

It’s expected to be done by 7 p.m. on September 16.

WSDOT suggests drivers use SR 20, SR 530, and Rockport Cascade Road to get around the closure.

