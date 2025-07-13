Maple Valley man pulled out of lake after running from police

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The Maple Valley Police Department says they had to pull a suspect out of a lake after he jumped in to get away from police.

Police were investigating a vandalism incident near Lake Wilderness on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect jumped into the water and tried to swim away.

With help from King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and their marine unit, they were able to pull the man out of the water.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on vandalism charges.

After further investigation, he is now being considered a person of interest in a brush fire that occurred in Maple Valley on Tuesday.

