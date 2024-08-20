Manufactured home damaged in SeaTac fire

SEATAC, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire in SeaTac early Tuesday.

Crews from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were called to a manufactured home in the 2400 block of South 142nd Street at around 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, the residents were already out of the home.

We sent a news crew to the scene, but the home was located down an alley and a deputy did not want our crew to go into the area for safety reasons.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

King County Fire District 2, Port of Seattle Fire, King County Medic One and the Zone 3 Fire Cadets also responded.

