Manhunt for shooting suspect puts Redmond neighborhood on lockdown

REDMOND, Wash. — Police asked people in a Redmond neighborhood to stay inside while they searched for an armed shooting suspect who is still on the run.

At around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, a 50-year-old man was shot several times in the 8600 block of Avondale Road Northeast, just north of Union Hill Road Northeast. The location is not far from downtown Redmond.

Police said the gunman knew the victim.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, then ran north from Avondale into the woods.

About a half-hour later, a post by Redmond Police on X/Twitter told people to stay inside during the search.

A drone was launched as officers and police dogs combed the area for hours, along with deputies and police from other agencies.

Police remain at the crime scene early Friday as the search continues.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

