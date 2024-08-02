Man wounded when gunfire erupts in South Seattle intersection

SEATTLE — Gunfire erupted between people in two vehicles in a South Seattle intersection early Friday, leaving a man wounded.

Seattle Fire Department medics and Seattle Police were dispatched to Fourth Avenue South and South Holgate Street shortly after 4 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. He was treated by medics and then taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said there was some kind of argument between the people in two vehicles before the shots were fired.

The suspects fled after the shooting and have not been found.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the gunfire. Officers are talking to witnesses and working to get any surveillance video in the area.





























©2024 Cox Media Group