Man wounded in North Seattle shooting later found in crashed car outside Harborview ER, police say

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle that left a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound early Monday morning, according to the department.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue North, near a Jack in the Box, after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found blood on the ground but no victims.

Police said those involved had already left before officers got there.

At the scene, investigators recovered multiple shell casings and collected other evidence.

A short time later, officers learned of a car crash at the emergency room ramp of Harborview Medical Center.

Police found the driver lying outside his car with a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

Medical staff rushed out with a gurney and brought him inside for treatment.

Police said the victim’s car had bullet damage on the passenger side.

A handgun was found inside the vehicle, and a holster was recovered from the man.

The car was later towed to the department’s Vehicle Processing Room for further examination.

Detectives believe the victim was connected to the shooting on Aurora Avenue.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is handling the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

