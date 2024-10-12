Man with ‘violent history’ arrested at Centralia hotel, accused of attacking girlfriend

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Centralia police say they’ve arrested a man with a ‘violent history’ after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

On Friday just after 8:00 p.m., officers were called to a hotel on Eckerson Road.

A woman called 911 saying she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Antwaun James.

Officers tried to get James to come outside but he refused and said that the officers would have to ‘come and get him’ and that he would fight them.

A criminal history search for James revealed that he had an extensive history of violence, including domestic violence assaults, assaults on officers, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Because of his violent history, officers called in their critical response unit to help.

Officers were eventually able to get a hold of James over the phone and convince him to surrender.

James was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group