Man, teenage girl injured after shooting outside Tacoma home Thursday night

TACOMA, Wash. — A man and a girl were injured after a shooting outside their Tacoma home Thursday night, according to Tacoma police.

Detective William Muse with Tacoma PD said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of East L Street in Tacoma. He said he could not confirm that it was a drive-by incident.

Muse said a family reported shots fired outside their home and bullets went through the home, police said. A bullet struck a man and a teenage girl who were inside at the time.

They both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Muse could not provide their conditions or the extent of their injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and there were no witnesses who may have seen what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

The department’s Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and is looking into the incident.

There were no further details to provide at this time.





