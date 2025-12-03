Man tased after threatening to shoot Kitsap County deputy

OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a man claiming to have a gun and threatening to shoot a deputy was tased and arrested on November 25.

At around 4 p.m., the deputy was called to a report of a suspicious truck parked outside a home in Olalla.

When the deputy approached the truck, a man jumped out, started to run, and told the deputy, “I’ve got a gun, I’m going to shoot you.”

The man reached into his clothing and said, “Okay get ready.”

The deputy then deployed a taser and arrested the 49-year-old man for suspicion of a stolen vehicle, threatening to shoot the deputy, obstructing a law enforcement officer and drug possession.

