Man takes back mobile kitchen that was stolen from his White Center business

BURIEN, Wash. — A man took back his mobile kitchen trailer on Friday that had been stolen from his White Center business the day before.

Nick Parisi said his trailer was stolen Thursday from Food Trucks Northwest and is valued between $55K and $65K.

Parisi builds adapted trailers and said that it’s a less expensive way to enter the mobile food business.

After hearing that someone had seen the trailer in Burien, Parisi went and took his property back around 5 p.m. He said that there was no confrontation during the recovery.

The trailer was found near a homeless camp, according to Parisi.

