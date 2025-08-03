Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting Desert Aire gas station

DESERT AIRE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was shot at a Shell gas station in Desert Aire on Saturday evening.

The man was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say that they received a call at around 5:30 of a shooting that happened at a Shell gas station located on 5 Desert Aire Dr. SW.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds and was flown out of the area for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the shooting.

They are asking if you have any information on the shooting to call 509-762-1160.

