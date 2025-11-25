Local

Man suspected of DUI tries to outrun law enforcement with dogs in car

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SOUTHCENTER, Wash. — Two Yorkies are home safe after their owner tried to outrun law enforcement.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol tried pulling the car over on Monday night near Southcenter.

They believed he was driving under the influence.

Instead of stopping, troopers say the man sped off and took an exit onto 272nd Street.

Troopers terminated the chase and the car missed the turn, hitting two curbs.

The driver wasn’t hurt and was taken into custody for eluding law enforcement and suspected DUI.

“His 4 legged passengers were not injured and safely transported to their house,” Trooper Rick Johnson shared online with a picture of the dogs:

