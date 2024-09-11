Man stuck in the marsh rescued in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A man stuck in a marsh for over 24 hours is recovering after multiple agencies worked together to rescue him.

On Monday, Whatcom County Sherrif’s Office (WCSO) got a call about a missing person in the Nooksack Slough in Port Angeles.

To help with the search, WCSO requested assistance from the Summit to Sound Search and Rescue crew.

The 4-person volunteer crew from Summit to Sound Search and Rescue team arrived and brought along their search dog Quinn.

WCSO, Whatcom County Search & Rescue Council, the Lummi Nation Police, Bellingham Police, and Bellingham Fire participated in the search.

The Bellingham Police Department responded with a drone to help in the search.

Through a loudspeaker mounted on the drone, officers called out over the slough and were able to locate the man.

Moving through thick brush and waist-deep water, rescuers reached the 56-year-old man, who had been stuck in the marsh for over 30 hours.

The U.S. Coast Guard from Air Station Port Angeles was requested to help airlift the man to safety.

The man was taken to Bellingham International Airport and transported to PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s Medical Center for evaluation.

According to deputies, the man had been gone for over 24 hours when the call was made that he was missing.

No information is available on the current condition of the man.

