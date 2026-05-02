Man stabbed several times after fight in Lake City neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a person accused of stabbing a man near a bar on Friday morning.

According to SPD, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 2:30 a.m. near NE 130th St and 30th Ave NE. in the Lake City neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had multiple stab wounds to the torso and leg.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators believe the victim left a nearby bar and was involved in a fight before the stabbing.

The suspect ran off. There is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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