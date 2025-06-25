Man stabbed outside Seattle gas station

SEATTLE — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the torso outside a gas station in Seattle Tuesday night.

Police responded to calls for the stabbing just before 10 p.m. at the 76 Gas Station on Terry Ave. in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the victim and began first aid before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses told police that the victim was standing outside the gas station when a man and woman approached while arguing. The man went inside the gas station by himself, and when he came out, he saw the woman he came with stab the victim.

She ran off after the stabbing but was found about a mile and a half away from the scene and was arrested without incident.

She was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

It’s unclear if the victim and the woman knew each other.

Detectives with the assault unit are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

If you have any information, contact SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206 233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group