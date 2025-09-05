Man stabbed in the neck outside Renton bar now paralyzed on one side; suspect charged: docs

RENTON, Wash. — A man who was stabbed in the neck outside a bar in Renton has had several surgeries, may have had a stroke and is paralyzed on his left side because of the attack, according to court documents.

The man accused of stabbing him in the neck has been charged.

According to court documents, the victim and the 36-year-old suspect, Jamel Quaterman, got into an argument across the street from JP’s Barroom on Williams Ave. S. on Aug. 31.

A witness told police that the suspect may have misconstrued a statement the victim made as racist, according to court documents.

At one point, the victim said something along the lines of “all right, all right, I’m leaving. I didn’t mean it like that” as he tried to zig-zag away from the confrontation, according to court documents.

Witnesses say they then saw a person raise their arm and slash, and saw the victim grab his neck.

The suspect left the area and the victim ran into JP’s Barroom for help. Staff got towels and worked to stop the blood while another called 911, they told KIRO 7 earlier this week.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has undergone at least three surgeries, according to court documents. He may have permanent, paralyzing damage from the attack, docs said.

Police were able to arrest Quarterman shortly after the incident. According to court documents, Quarterman made “unsolicited statements” claiming self-defense.

“Despite the victim’s effort to back away from what should have been no more than a verbal altercation, the defendant slashed his throat with a knife, nearly killing him, left the scene, and tossed the knife he used as he was driven away from the bar,” prosecutors wrote in charging court documents.

Quarterman has been charged with first-degree assault.

Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $1 million, but a judge agreed to set bail at $500,000.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9.

©2025 Cox Media Group