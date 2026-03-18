Man stabbed in head, neck at Chinatown-International District apartment

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

One man was seriously injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning in the Chinatown-International District, prompting a Seattle Police Department (SPD) investigation.

Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a stabbing at an apartment in the 900 block of S. Jackson Street, SPD announced.

Investigation reveals altercation, pepper spray preceded stabbing

As officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the head and neck. SPD administered medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department could arrive.

Medics later transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

A 24-year-old woman remained on scene and was ultimately taken into custody.

The SPD investigation revealed that the man and woman had been involved in an altercation, with the man being pepper-sprayed shortly before the stabbing.

Detectives in the Domestic Violence Unit are currently working to determine the events leading to the stabbing.

The woman was transported to the King County Jail, where she was booked for investigation of assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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