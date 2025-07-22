Man stabbed in the head during fight in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in the Pioneer Square neighborhood that happened Monday evening.

At 5:05 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fight disturbance at 3rd Avenue and James Street and found a man with a stab wound to the head area.

Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in a fight shortly before the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say he was uncooperative and did not want to speak with officers.

No suspect is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

