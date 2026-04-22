Man stabbed in the hand during argument in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers are looking for the person who stabbed a 28-year-old man during an argument in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Northeast 65th Street and 9th Avenue Northeast.

Police say other people intervened and broke up the fight. The suspect took off before police arrived.

According to the police report, “the knife was stuck in his right hand” when officers arrived.

The man was treated for his injuries and rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Police searched the area, but they could not find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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