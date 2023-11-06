Man sought in string of burglaries in east Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County deputies are searching for a man in connection with several burglaries in the east part of the county.

The sheriff’s office released photos of Johnnie Rathjen on Monday. He’s described as white, 61 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be driving a white 2003 Toyota Corolla with Washington license plate #BQP3779.

If you know where Rathjen might be, you’re asked to call the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office at 360-778-6663.





©2023 Cox Media Group