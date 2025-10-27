Man shot in the shoulder at gas station in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is trying to figure out who shot someone in the shoulder at a gas station in the Columbia City neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers were called to a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Way just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings and bullet damage to a building across the street.

A man showed up at Harborview Medical Center about 10 minutes later, with gunshot wounds to his shoulder. The department says the man’s wounds were serious.

The person or people responsible for the shooting haven’t been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

