Man shot in Seattle’s CID neighborhood, suspect sought

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the Chinatown-International District that happened overnight Tuesday.

Officers responded to an area near 12th Ave S and S King Street around 11 p.m. on May 27 and found a 42-year-old man with at least two gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was listed in serious condition.

The suspect ran off before police arrived and they did not locate him.

Officers processed the scene and collected evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

