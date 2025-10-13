Man shot in North Seattle while sleeping in van

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 41-year-old man was injured after being shot in the back while sleeping in his van on Monday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to North 86th Street and Fremont Avenue North in the Greenwood neighborhood to reports saying a man was shot.

SPD learned that the victim was sleeping in his van and woke up to multiple men demanding that he open the doors.

The men then reportedly smashed some of van’s windows, and the man inside said he realized he had been shot.

Police say the victim was able to drive away to a safe place and waited for first responders to arrive.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived, according to SPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

