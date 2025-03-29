Man shot and killed in Tacoma, neighbor in custody

TACOMA, Wash. — According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot and killed in Tacoma Friday afternoon.

A neighbor is in custody, and police say he is compliant and cooperative.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide at the 4400 block of 60th St. Ct E. Detectives and Forensics are in route. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/qsBaTn0N9r — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 28, 2025





