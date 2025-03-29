Local

Man shot and killed in Tacoma, neighbor in custody

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tacoma Police Department vehicle File photo: Tacoma Police Department vehicle
TACOMA, Wash. — According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot and killed in Tacoma Friday afternoon.

A neighbor is in custody, and police say he is compliant and cooperative.

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more and will update this story with any new developments.


