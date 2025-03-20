Man killed in shooting during marijuana sale, 15-year-old & second suspect charged

AUBURN, Wash. — Two people, including a 15-year-old, have been charged in connection a marijuana sale that ended in the deadly shooting of an Auburn man last month.

On Feb. 4 around 11 p.m., a 17-year-old called 911 from an apartment complex parking lot to report that her 19-year-old boyfriend had been shot in the head. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the 17-year-old, she and the victim were selling marijuana products on Instagram. They made a sale with three people a few days before the deadly shooting that went off without any issue. The girlfriend said it appeared the same three men returned on Feb. 4 for another transaction, court documents said.

The 17-year-old and the victim were in their car, with the victim behind the wheel. Rather than approaching the vehicle on one side like they did with the previous sale, the three suspects split up, with one going to the victim on the driver side and two boxing in the passenger side.

She said the person on the driver’s side was armed, and pointed the gun into the car, saying something to the effect of, “you don’t want to get shot over some weed, do you?” according to court documents. When the victim put the car in drive to try and get away, the suspect on his side of the car shot him in the head, causing his car to crash into a generator enclosure.

It’s unclear how many times the victim was shot, but four spent 9mm shell casings were recovered from the parking lot, according to court documents.

Through their investigation, using Ring camera footage and the victim’s phone, police were able to identify and arrest suspects.

Valley SWAT arrested two of the suspects at a home in Kent on March 14.

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested and charged with the murder. According to court documents, a 16-year-old has been identified as the final of three suspects. It’s unclear if they have been arrested as of this writing.

Both were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery.













