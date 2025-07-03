Man shot outside bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers are investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old man following a bar fight in Capitol Hill overnight.

According to SPD, patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting outside of a bar near 10th Avenue and East Pike Street around 12:15 a.m.

Police found the man, who had been shot in the abdomen, down the street, near Union Street and Boren Avenue. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police believe the man was in a fight outside a bar with multiple people. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The suspect drove off, but officers did find a shell casing and additional evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

