Man shot in chest near Seattle waterfront; suspect arrested

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Thursday afternoon along the city’s waterfront, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Alaskan Way at 4:41 p.m. after reports of gunfire near Pier 55.

When they arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the 68-year-old man was in serious condition.

Police say they arrested an adult male suspect at the scene and recovered a gun.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

