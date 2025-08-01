Man shot in chest near Seattle waterfront; suspect arrested

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Thursday afternoon along the city’s waterfront, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Alaskan Way at 4:41 p.m. after reports of gunfire near Pier 55.

When they arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Alaskan Way. Adult male victim shot in the chest, treated by SFD, going to HMC in serious, but stable condition. Adult male suspect is in police custody, gun recovered by SPD. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 31, 2025

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the 68-year-old man was in serious condition.

Police say they arrested an adult male suspect at the scene and recovered a gun.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

