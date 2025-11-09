Man shoots suspects in self-defense after attempted armed carjacking in Belltown, police say

SEATTLE — Four suspects attempted to carjack a man in Belltown early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 3:30 a.m. near 1st Avenue and Blanchard Avenue, the four suspects wearing facemasks got out of a white sedan and approached a man who had parked his Corvette on 1st Avenue, SPD said.

When two of the suspects held the man at gunpoint and tried to steal car, police say the man fired multiple rounds in self-defense and hit two suspects.

Seattle police found one suspect on the ground at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, while the other three left before officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested and brought to Harborview Medical Center under armed guard.

SPD says the victim, a licensed gun owner, was also detained for questioning and was later released.

Later Sunday morning, a white sedan dropped off a second suspect at Harborview, who also suffered a gunshot wound.

Both suspects are in serious condition, according to SPD.

