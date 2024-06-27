Man seriously injured in West Seattle apartment shooting, no suspects identified

SEATTLE — A 26-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition after a West Seattle apartment shooting on Wednesday.

Just before 7 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a shooting in an apartment building in the 6300 block of 34th Avenue Southwest in West Seattle’s High Point Neighborhood.

Officers found the man, who had been shot in the lower abdomen, in the hallway. They provided aid along with the Seattle Fire Department until the man could be taken to Harborview Medical Center.

SPD searched the building and the man’s apartment, finding no additional victims or suspects. Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will be looking into the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

